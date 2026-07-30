SummitTX Capital L.P. Sells 204,294 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

SummitTX Capital L.P. decreased its position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,672 shares of the company's stock after selling 204,294 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned 0.06% of WisdomTree worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Team Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 1,679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of WT stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. WisdomTree, Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 target price on WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered WisdomTree from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $16.80 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 157,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,844,431.94. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,110,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,083,552.55. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report).

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