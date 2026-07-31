SummitTX Capital L.P. Sells 30,212 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

SummitTX Capital L.P. lowered its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,488 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,212 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 49,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 70,389 shares of the company's stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 49,389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,299 shares of the company's stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 70,021 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 27,103.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 48,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Key Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: New AI rack portfolio supports growth prospects: Supermicro announced ten precision-engineered AI rack models designed for high-density data centers, liquid cooling, faster deployment, and greater compute capacity. The company said the racks can support static loads exceeding 5,500 pounds and enable same-day data-center integration. The announcement reinforces Supermicro’s positioning in the expanding AI infrastructure market. Supermicro Expands DCBBS with Precision-Engineered AI Rack Series

Supermicro announced ten precision-engineered AI rack models designed for high-density data centers, liquid cooling, faster deployment, and greater compute capacity. The company said the racks can support static loads exceeding 5,500 pounds and enable same-day data-center integration. The announcement reinforces Supermicro’s positioning in the expanding AI infrastructure market. Positive Sentiment: Valuation may attract bargain hunters: One analysis argued that SMCI appears undervalued after its recent selloff, potentially encouraging investors who see the decline as excessive relative to the company’s long-term AI-server opportunity. Is Super Micro Computer a Bargain?

One analysis argued that SMCI appears undervalued after its recent selloff, potentially encouraging investors who see the decline as excessive relative to the company’s long-term AI-server opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings are the next major catalyst: Analysts expect substantial volatility around Supermicro’s upcoming results, with estimates suggesting the report could trigger an approximately 18% stock move. Investors will be watching revenue growth, margins, AI-server demand, and forward guidance. Super Micro's Next Earnings Could Trigger an 18% Stock Swing

Analysts expect substantial volatility around Supermicro’s upcoming results, with estimates suggesting the report could trigger an approximately 18% stock move. Investors will be watching revenue growth, margins, AI-server demand, and forward guidance. Negative Sentiment: Patent investigation adds legal risk: The U.S. International Trade Commission opened an investigation into alleged infringement of Netlist memory patents. Potential trade remedies, including import restrictions, could disrupt shipments or increase costs if Supermicro is found liable. Super Micro Faces ITC Patent Investigation

The U.S. International Trade Commission opened an investigation into alleged infringement of Netlist memory patents. Potential trade remedies, including import restrictions, could disrupt shipments or increase costs if Supermicro is found liable. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and competitive concerns remain: Recent coverage highlighted underperformance versus peers and bearish analyst views following a sharp selloff, keeping sentiment fragile despite the latest product announcement. Analysts Sour on Super Micro

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 7.9%

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $62.36. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities set a $45.00 target price on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities set a $36.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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