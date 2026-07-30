SummitTX Capital L.P. Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.69. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm's revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio is -110.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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