Suncor Energy Inc. $SU Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU - Free Report) TSE: SU by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,526 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 17,460 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,160 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $75,236,000 after buying an additional 451,110 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 360,668 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,720,921 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $2,473,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,405 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,609,777 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $833,622,000 after acquiring an additional 411,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846,111 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $55,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company's stock.

More Suncor Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Suncor Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat estimates: Suncor reported earnings of C$2.33 per share, above the C$2.14 consensus estimate and substantially higher than the prior-year result. Revenue also surpassed expectations, signaling stronger operating performance. Suncor Energy Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Suncor reported earnings of C$2.33 per share, above the C$2.14 consensus estimate and substantially higher than the prior-year result. Revenue also surpassed expectations, signaling stronger operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Higher oil realizations and refining margins supported profitability: Reuters reported that the earnings beat was driven by improved crude price realizations and stronger refining margins, benefiting both Suncor’s upstream and downstream operations. Suncor Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates

Reuters reported that the earnings beat was driven by improved crude price realizations and stronger refining margins, benefiting both Suncor’s upstream and downstream operations. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend maintained: Suncor’s board approved a C$0.60-per-share dividend payable September 25 to shareholders of record September 4. The payout supports the stock’s income appeal and indicates continued confidence in cash generation. Suncor Energy Declares Dividend

Suncor’s board approved a C$0.60-per-share dividend payable September 25 to shareholders of record September 4. The payout supports the stock’s income appeal and indicates continued confidence in cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum remains favorable: Zacks characterized Suncor as a strong momentum stock, suggesting recent price and earnings trends may continue to attract momentum-oriented investors. Why Suncor Energy Is a Strong Momentum Stock

Zacks characterized Suncor as a strong momentum stock, suggesting recent price and earnings trends may continue to attract momentum-oriented investors. Negative Sentiment: Environmental litigation risk resurfaced: A revived Clean Air Act lawsuit and related legal filings involving Suncor could create costs, reputational pressure, or future regulatory liabilities, although the potential financial impact was not specified. Suncor Energy Faces Revived Clean Air Act Suit

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Suncor Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Suncor Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised Suncor Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $71.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.40.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU - Get Free Report) TSE: SU last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.29%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company's operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

Further Reading

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