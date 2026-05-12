SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,645 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,418 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RTX by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,796,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $802,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,456 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,078,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in RTX by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,338,000 after purchasing an additional 846,656 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in RTX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,750,087,000 after purchasing an additional 799,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

RTX Stock Up 1.5%

RTX stock opened at $178.73 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The business's 50 day moving average price is $194.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $240.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Raytheon unit won a contract to supply SeaRAM ship self-defense systems for Australia’s new Mogami-class frigates, adding to the company’s defense pipeline and reinforcing demand for its naval protection systems. RTX's Raytheon selected to provide SeaRAM for Australia's new Mogami-class frigates

RTX’s Raytheon unit won a contract to supply SeaRAM ship self-defense systems for Australia’s new Mogami-class frigates, adding to the company’s defense pipeline and reinforcing demand for its naval protection systems. Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is investing $26.5 million to expand its Largo, Florida facility, a move that should help accelerate production of commercial aviation radars and defense-related security solutions while creating more than 100 jobs. RTX's Collins Aerospace accelerates production with $26.5 million investment in Largo, Florida

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is investing $26.5 million to expand its Largo, Florida facility, a move that should help accelerate production of commercial aviation radars and defense-related security solutions while creating more than 100 jobs. Positive Sentiment: RTX also appears to be benefiting from broader defense order momentum, including reports of major Pentagon missile orders involving RTX and Lockheed Martin, which could support near-term revenue and sentiment for the stock. Lockheed, RTX win major Pentagon missile orders

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,105.60. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Melius Research upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here