SVB Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,296.00 to $1,058.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,218.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE LLY opened at $965.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $909.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $941.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $993.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here