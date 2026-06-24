SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,911 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $1,020.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price target on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,192.00 to $1,194.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,061.45.

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Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ COST opened at $957.68 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $844.06 and a one year high of $1,096.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $424.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $997.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $969.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is 29.58%.

Trending Headlines about Costco Wholesale

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About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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