SVB Wealth LLC Sells 28,968 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,305 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 28,968 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of SVB Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ring Mountain Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $384.90 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $331.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Google I/O 2026 showcased a major AI push across Search, Gemini, Chrome, Android, YouTube, and Workspace, reinforcing Alphabet’s leadership in AI monetization.

Google I/O 2026 showcased a major AI push across Search, Gemini, Chrome, Android, YouTube, and Workspace, reinforcing Alphabet’s leadership in AI monetization. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet and Blackstone announced a $5 billion AI cloud venture using Google’s TPU chips, which could expand Alphabet’s AI infrastructure business and strengthen its competitive moat.

Alphabet and Blackstone announced a $5 billion AI cloud venture using Google’s TPU chips, which could expand Alphabet’s AI infrastructure business and strengthen its competitive moat. Positive Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway reportedly increased its Alphabet stake again, signaling continued confidence from a major long-term investor.

Berkshire Hathaway reportedly increased its Alphabet stake again, signaling continued confidence from a major long-term investor. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street commentary remains split between enthusiasm over Alphabet’s AI progress and caution after the stock’s sharp rally and elevated valuation.

Wall Street commentary remains split between enthusiasm over Alphabet’s AI progress and caution after the stock’s sharp rally and elevated valuation. Negative Sentiment: A major shareholder disclosed additional Alphabet share sales, which may be adding modest short-term pressure as investors take profits after the recent move higher.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $363.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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