SVB Wealth LLC Sells 3,331 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $619.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $452.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.19 and a 200 day moving average of $545.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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