SVB Wealth LLC Sells 6,941 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 6,941 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $409.75.

View Our Latest Report on UNH

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6%

UNH opened at $409.32 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $415.98. The company has a market cap of $371.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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