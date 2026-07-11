Swedbank AB Acquires 16,910 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY - Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,259 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.09% of Mercury Systems worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 804 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,714 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,211 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company's stock.

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Key Mercury Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mercury Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward EPS estimates for Mercury Systems, including FY2027 to $0.67 and FY2028 to $1.25, while keeping a Strong-Buy rating. Zacks estimate updates

Zacks Research raised multiple forward EPS estimates for Mercury Systems, including FY2027 to $0.67 and FY2028 to $1.25, while keeping a Strong-Buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Mercury Systems’ latest quarterly results beat expectations, with revenue and EPS topping consensus and revenue rising year over year, reinforcing the case for a recovery. Mercury Systems earnings report context

Mercury Systems’ latest quarterly results beat expectations, with revenue and EPS topping consensus and revenue rising year over year, reinforcing the case for a recovery. Positive Sentiment: A defense-sector earnings roundup described Mercury Systems as having “impressed,” which may be contributing to positive sentiment around its Q1 defense-contracting performance. Defense contractors earnings article

A defense-sector earnings roundup described Mercury Systems as having “impressed,” which may be contributing to positive sentiment around its Q1 defense-contracting performance. Neutral Sentiment: One Zacks article compared Mercury Systems with other aerospace names this year; this is more of a relative-performance update than a direct company-specific catalyst. Relative performance article

One Zacks article compared Mercury Systems with other aerospace names this year; this is more of a relative-performance update than a direct company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a bearish view arguing the investment case has largely played out and that Mercury Systems is now a sell, which could weigh on sentiment. Bearish Seeking Alpha article

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

MRCY traded down $6.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 512,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,450. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $128.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -449.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.56 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mercury Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $184,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,725.48. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard L. Lance sold 9,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $922,780.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,875 shares of company stock worth $2,040,874. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc NASDAQ: MRCY is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company's products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury's offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

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