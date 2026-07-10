Swedbank AB Acquires 275,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Free Report) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 1.22% of Ameresco worth $16,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,477 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,433 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 42,499 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company's stock.

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Ameresco Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE AMRC opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock's 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.60. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $401.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.92 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 1.59%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.280 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRC. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ameresco from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ameresco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ameresco

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameresco news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $713,521.97. This trade represents a 31.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,355 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,111 shares in the company, valued at $479,774. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 26,355 shares of company stock worth $852,270 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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