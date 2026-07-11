Swedbank AB Acquires Shares of 16,000 Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $6,516,000. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.05% of Sterling Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $261,129,000 after buying an additional 433,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock worth $324,526,000 after acquiring an additional 219,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 689,942 shares of the construction company's stock worth $211,281,000 after acquiring an additional 83,706 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 575,886 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $176,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,864 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $164,359,000 after purchasing an additional 151,146 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ STRL traded down $24.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $682.29. 408,235 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,322. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $1,005.68. The firm's 50-day moving average is $811.80 and its 200-day moving average is $542.18.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,985,656. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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