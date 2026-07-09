Swedbank AB Has $31.26 Million Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,740 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.71% of OSI Systems worth $31,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in OSI Systems by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in OSI Systems by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 169 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company's stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts: Sign Up

OSI Systems Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of OSIS opened at $217.42 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $222.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.27 and a 12 month high of $311.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $453.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.23 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 8.42%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSIS. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $345.00 to $279.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSI Systems

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $5,636,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,317,920.96. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OSI Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OSI Systems wasn't on the list.

While OSI Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here