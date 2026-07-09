Swedbank AB Has $36.13 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 45,665 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.24% of Trimble worth $36,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 175.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.33.

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Trimble Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,385.18. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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