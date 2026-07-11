Swedbank AB Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,365 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 8.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company's stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company's stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore set a $155.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.97.

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Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock traded down $7.85 on Friday, hitting $139.27. 3,800,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,768. The firm's 50 day moving average is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.55. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $114.63 and a one year high of $336.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -290.14, a P/E/G ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The firm's revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $363,865.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,370,294.34. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,146 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $397,748.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 69,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,769,943.38. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 15,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,587 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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