Swedbank AB Invests $24.80 Million in Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,341,200 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock, valued at approximately $24,799,000. Swedbank AB owned about 0.35% of Levi Strauss & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEVI. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $3,051,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,084 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,654 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,887,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 47,721 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $1,145,781.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 488,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $11,786,197.61. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,468,570 shares of company stock worth $34,136,152. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Levi Strauss & Co. this week:

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 2.3%

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $25.58.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 9.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.520 EPS. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company's flagship label, Levi's®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi's, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

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