Swedbank AB Purchases New Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 216,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,733,000. Swedbank AB owned about 0.36% of United Natural Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 38,504 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,973 shares of the company's stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 122,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,481 shares of the company's stock worth $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised United Natural Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Roth Capital restated a "neutral" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNFI

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In related news, insider Mark Bushway sold 10,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $515,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,695.64. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 4,807 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $249,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 98,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,120,440. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 410,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,800. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.33.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc NYSE: UNFI is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI's core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI - Free Report).

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