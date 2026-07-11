Swedbank AB Sells 105,311 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,284 shares of the company's stock after selling 105,311 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.07% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $583,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,118.55. This represents a 24.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 4,353 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $500,943.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,937,371.80. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,914 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $111.49. The stock had a trading volume of 947,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,426. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.26.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.46%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report).

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