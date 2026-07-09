Swedbank AB Sells 24,528 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,330 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 24,528 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.09% of Iron Mountain worth $26,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 17,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bayban bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $902,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,184,078.12. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,361,672. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Iron Mountain from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Get Our Latest Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.3%

IRM stock opened at $115.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.85 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $134.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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