Swedbank AB Takes Position in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Swedbank AB bought a new position in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,862,000. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.08% of Element Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company's stock.

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Element Solutions Price Performance

Element Solutions stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $39.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,994,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,437. The business's fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. Element Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.32%.The company had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Element Solutions's payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Element Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Element Solutions

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company's solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

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