Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Acquires 283,757 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 340.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,120 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 283,757 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $56,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in ServiceNow by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ServiceNow Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NOW opened at $91.14 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.71.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Benchmark started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $820,367.97. The trade was a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 25,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,021 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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