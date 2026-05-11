Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Acquires 656,706 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456,228 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 656,706 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in AT&T were worth $36,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Gentry Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the technology company's stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the technology company's stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,869 shares of the technology company's stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 75,396 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 73,088 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $174.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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