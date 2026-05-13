Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 200,158 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,158 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $13,445,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Fiserv from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.57.

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Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $191.91. The company's fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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