Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,981 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $81,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 610 shares of the retailer's stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 126,761 shares of the retailer's stock worth $108,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the retailer's stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 600 shares of the retailer's stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Income Insurance Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts: Sign Up

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,008.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $844.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,067.08. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $998.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $951.50. The stock has a market cap of $447.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,115.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $926.00 to $977.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,155.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,046.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Costco Wholesale, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Costco Wholesale wasn't on the list.

While Costco Wholesale currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here