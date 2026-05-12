Free Trial
→ Elon’s Biggest Launch Ever: 15x Bigger Than SpaceX (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Written by MarketBeat
May 12, 2026
Cummins logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Swiss Life Asset Management increased its Cummins stake by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, ending with 42,454 shares valued at about $21.7 million. The article also notes that institutional ownership remains high at 83.46%.
  • Cummins posted strong fiscal Q1 results, with EPS of $6.15 beating estimates by $0.52 and revenue of $8.40 billion topping forecasts. Revenue rose 2.7% year over year, reinforcing bullish sentiment around earnings power.
  • Analysts remain constructive on the stock after earnings, with several raising price targets and the consensus rating sitting at Moderate Buy. At the same time, multiple executives sold shares recently, which could slightly pressure sentiment.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,454 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Cummins were worth $21,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth $31,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $701.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.90 and a 52 week high of $718.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 28.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, EVP Bonnie J. Fetch sold 652 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $456,523.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,177,519.01. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan R. Stoner sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.06, for a total transaction of $421,294.42. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,556,784.82. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 34,073 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,687 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Truist Financial set a $815.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price target on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $565.00 price target on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $677.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

Key Cummins News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Cummins reported strong fiscal Q1 results last week, with EPS of $6.15 beating estimates by $0.52 and revenue of $8.40 billion slightly ahead of expectations, reinforcing confidence in the company’s earnings power. Cummins insider trades and earnings update
  • Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their price targets after the earnings report, including Barclays and Citigroup, and Zacks upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating, which may be helping investor sentiment. Wells Fargo remains a buy on Cummins
  • Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high, and recent buying by some funds suggests continued long-term interest in the stock, though this is less likely to drive the shares in the short term.
  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple Cummins executives sold shares this week, including VP Nathan Stoner, EVP Bonnie Fetch, and VP Marvin Boakye. While these sales were relatively small versus their holdings, insider selling can sometimes weigh on market sentiment. Nathan Stoner sold shares Bonnie Fetch sold shares

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cummins Right Now?

Before you consider Cummins, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cummins wasn't on the list.

While Cummins currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 7, 2026
How Williams Companies Is Cashing in on the AI Power Boom
How Williams Companies Is Cashing in on the AI Power Boom
By Chris Markoch | May 6, 2026

Recent Videos

The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines