Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $13.01 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,298 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $13,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,100,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,620,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,880 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 820,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,998,000 after purchasing an additional 758,930 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,138,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,173,000 after purchasing an additional 635,220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,010,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,559,316,000 after purchasing an additional 567,651 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,570,194.15. This represents a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $313.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.45. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.45 and a 12-month high of $344.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The company's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $324.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hilton Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hilton Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While Hilton Worldwide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here