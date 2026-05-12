Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $19.93 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,448 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $19,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 356,026 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.39, for a total value of $113,355,118.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,681,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,311,186,488.54. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 90,910 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.81, for a total transaction of $29,710,297.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,513,217.82. This trade represents a 29.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,967,319 shares of company stock valued at $626,681,935. Insiders own 6.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $321.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $351.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of RCL stock opened at $263.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $232.60 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $275.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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