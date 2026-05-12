Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $21.79 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,314 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 148,116 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in PayPal were worth $21,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 40.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,909 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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PayPal Stock Down 0.7%

PYPL stock opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,560,563.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,484.67. The trade was a 54.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $1,361,317.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,373,113.34. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,199 shares of company stock worth $4,294,018. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded PayPal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on PayPal from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Compass Point upgraded PayPal from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

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