Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $24.37 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,879 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Prologis were worth $24,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on Prologis in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $144.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.44. The stock's 50-day moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.28. The firm has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.81%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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