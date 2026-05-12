Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $25.71 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 133,707 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of Eversource Energy worth $25,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,287 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,054 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $576,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $193,239.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,941,982.68. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,079. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.0%

Eversource Energy stock opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

See Also

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