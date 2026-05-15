Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $3.05 Million Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,827 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 176.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,780 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,326 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 117.9% in the third quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 43,946 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 214.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 121,633 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 82,932 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 363.2% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 151,801 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 119,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $1,074,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. TD Securities upgraded Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 price target on Pan American Silver and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.65. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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