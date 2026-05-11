Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $55.05 Million Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,110 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Linde were worth $55,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total transaction of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,257. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $493.16 on Monday. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $387.78 and a 12-month high of $521.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $228.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $496.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.12.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's payout ratio is 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Linde from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $540.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report).

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