Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 713.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,278 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $12,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.8%

FIX stock opened at $2,017.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,562.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,240.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.70. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $452.04 and a 1-year high of $2,045.14.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. Comfort Systems USA's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total value of $8,561,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,983 shares in the company, valued at $131,244,986.31. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,779.78, for a total value of $889,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,339,340. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 61,024 shares of company stock worth $99,678,386 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Comfort Systems recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.80 per share from $0.70, signaling management confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. 5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout

Comfort Systems recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.80 per share from $0.70, signaling management confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: The company reported strong quarterly results on April 23, with EPS of $10.51 versus $6.81 expected and revenue of $2.87 billion versus $2.39 billion expected, helped by 56.5% year-over-year revenue growth.

The company reported strong quarterly results on April 23, with EPS of $10.51 versus $6.81 expected and revenue of $2.87 billion versus $2.39 billion expected, helped by 56.5% year-over-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive, with several recent price-target increases and a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” supporting the stock’s longer-term momentum.

Analysts remain broadly constructive, with several recent price-target increases and a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” supporting the stock’s longer-term momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Articles noted continued interest tied to data-center construction demand and the company’s role in AI-related infrastructure spending, which can support the growth story but was not a new company-specific announcement. Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Rallied on Strong Demand from Data Center Construction

Articles noted continued interest tied to data-center construction demand and the company’s role in AI-related infrastructure spending, which can support the growth story but was not a new company-specific announcement. Negative Sentiment: CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares at an average price of $2,020.96, and the filing followed a larger 4,000-share sale days earlier, adding to concerns that insiders may be taking profits after the stock’s sharp advance.

CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares at an average price of $2,020.96, and the filing followed a larger 4,000-share sale days earlier, adding to concerns that insiders may be taking profits after the stock’s sharp advance. Negative Sentiment: CAO Julie Shaeff also sold 1,123 shares at an average price of $2,000.37, reinforcing the short-term headwind from insider selling.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,923.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

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