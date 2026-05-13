Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,079 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 32,457 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Flex were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,729 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 3.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,594 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 22,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $3,162,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,669,462.40. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 114,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $16,242,993.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 689,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,096,062.14. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,512 shares of company stock valued at $30,283,218. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flex from $84.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Flex

Key Headlines Impacting Flex

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flex CEO is publicly leaning into AI as a major growth driver, signaling that the company sees meaningful demand ahead from AI infrastructure and related hardware spending. Flex CEO bets big on AI

Flex CEO is publicly leaning into AI as a major growth driver, signaling that the company sees meaningful demand ahead from AI infrastructure and related hardware spending. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Flex may spin off its AI data center business suggest management could unlock value by separating a fast-growing segment from the rest of the company. Flex stock is surging. A planned AI data center spinoff could take it even higher.

Reports that Flex may spin off its AI data center business suggest management could unlock value by separating a fast-growing segment from the rest of the company. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data from mid-May appears unreliable or incomplete, so it does not provide a clear new signal for the stock.

Short-interest data from mid-May appears unreliable or incomplete, so it does not provide a clear new signal for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary from other AI leaders and investors reinforces the strength of the AI theme, but it is indirect and not specific to Flex’s fundamentals. AMD CEO Lisa Su Says CPUs Will Match GPUs 1-to-1 in AI's Next Phase

Flex Stock Down 3.7%

FLEX opened at $139.69 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.46. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $145.40.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Flex had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Flex's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.510 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.860-0.920 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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