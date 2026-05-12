Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,828 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,799 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,576,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,478,857,000 after purchasing an additional 901,626 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,998,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,292,029,000 after buying an additional 798,457 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,834,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $592,603,000 after buying an additional 724,349 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 114.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,319,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,195,000 after buying an additional 703,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $660,935,000 after buying an additional 627,038 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Elevance Health Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $381.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.51. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $424.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.97 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Elevance Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elevance Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $393.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $384.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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