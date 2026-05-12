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Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Written by MarketBeat
May 12, 2026
Monolithic Power Systems logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Swiss Life Asset Management trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 3,487 shares and leaving it with 28,804 shares valued at about $26.1 million.
  • Analysts remained broadly bullish on MPWR, with several firms raising price targets after earnings. The stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating and an average target price of $1,599.17.
  • Monolithic Power Systems reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, while the stock traded up 3.8% to around $1,661.10 and hovered near its 12-month high.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Monolithic Power Systems.

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,804 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $26,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MPWR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,661.10 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,269.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,108.40. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $643.36 and a 12-month high of $1,663.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.76, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,953.92. This represents a 68.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total value of $25,943,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 174,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,819,311. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 88,192 shares of company stock worth $120,720,004 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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