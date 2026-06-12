Swiss National Bank Has $337.65 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514,966 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 178,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Medtronic worth $337,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Medtronic alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,961,343 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $12,388,027,000 after buying an additional 1,888,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,460,537 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,800,550,000 after buying an additional 625,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,616,694 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,150,420,000 after buying an additional 1,419,730 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,573,163 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,321,101,000 after buying an additional 3,880,174 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,879,481 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,665,832,000 after buying an additional 231,919 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Medtronic from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Argus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:MDT opened at $80.28 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Medtronic's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $336,963.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,539.88. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medtronic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medtronic wasn't on the list.

While Medtronic currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here