Swiss National Bank Has $45.55 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Trimble worth $45,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $4,136,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 4.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 14.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Finally, Sharpepoint LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 30.1% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Trimble from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRMB

Trimble Trading Down 3.4%

TRMB stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.60 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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