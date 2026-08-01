Swiss National Bank Invests $1 Million in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. $GLUE

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.07% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 1,355.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392,227 shares of the company's stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 365,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 31,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 18.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,700 shares of the company's stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 18.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony M. Manning sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $231,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $231,100. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Champoux sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,247,420. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,581. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Down 27.2%

Shares of GLUE stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.56. The business's 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.99% and a negative net margin of 302.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Monte Rosa Therapeutics

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

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