Swiss National Bank Invests $1.22 Million in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. $TBPH

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Theravance Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 93,591 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 56,255 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $6,342,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBPH. JonesTrading downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Theravance Biopharma from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of TBPH opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $869.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.17. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $21.03.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Theravance Biopharma had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 104.34%.The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 37,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $642,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,174,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155,965,701. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 13,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $218,216.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 232,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,970.23. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 350,011 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.65% of the company's stock.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.

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