Swiss National Bank Invests $1.32 Million in MBX Biosciences, Inc. $MBX

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of MBX Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MBX Biosciences by 4,131.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,481 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MBX Biosciences by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of MBX Biosciences by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,896 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

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MBX Biosciences Stock Performance

MBX Biosciences stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $69.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on MBX Biosciences from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on MBX Biosciences from $57.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MBX Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.12.

View Our Latest Report on MBX

About MBX Biosciences

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

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