Swiss National Bank Purchases New Stake in Netskope Inc. $NTSK

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 119,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netskope by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netskope during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netskope during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Netskope by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,400 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netskope by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Netskope

In other Netskope news, Director Arif Janmohamed sold 1,313,827 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $12,074,070.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 336,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,089,429.87. This trade represents a 79.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 610,291 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,639.62. Following the acquisition, the director owned 610,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,639.62. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,833,380 shares of company stock worth $21,960,909 and sold 3,529,696 shares worth $33,002,807. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netskope Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTSK opened at $12.59 on Friday. Netskope Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter. Netskope's revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Netskope has set its Q2 2027 guidance at -0.070--0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.180--0.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netskope Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NTSK. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Netskope in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Netskope from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Netskope in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netskope from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Netskope from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netskope has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.21.

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Netskope Profile

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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