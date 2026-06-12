Swiss National Bank Sells 126,380 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,552,620 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 126,380 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of International Business Machines worth $756,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $275.03 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The stock has a market cap of $258.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $249.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.33.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Barclays began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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