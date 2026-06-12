Swiss National Bank Sells 226,900 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,446,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 226,900 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.6% of Swiss National Bank's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $952,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $488.45 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $380.39 and its 200-day moving average is $272.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $796.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.06 and a twelve month high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 247,032 shares of company stock worth $101,072,366 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on AMD to $560 and reiterated a buy rating, calling AMD its “top CPU pick” on expectations that agentic AI will boost demand for server CPUs and related hardware. AMD Stock Rises as BofA Lifts Price Target, Calls it ‘Top CPU Pick’

Bank of America raised its price target on AMD to $560 and reiterated a buy rating, calling AMD its “top CPU pick” on expectations that agentic AI will boost demand for server CPUs and related hardware. Positive Sentiment: Several reports said semiconductor stocks, including AMD, rallied after BofA highlighted a roughly $170 billion opportunity tied to agentic AI workloads, which could support demand for CPUs, GPUs, and data-center infrastructure. Nvidia, AMD, Arm stocks rally as BofA sees $170B agentic AI opportunity

Several reports said semiconductor stocks, including AMD, rallied after BofA highlighted a roughly $170 billion opportunity tied to agentic AI workloads, which could support demand for CPUs, GPUs, and data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions also turned more constructive, with Erste Group lifting its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for AMD, reinforcing the view that profits can keep growing as AI and data-center spending expand.

Analyst estimate revisions also turned more constructive, with Erste Group lifting its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for AMD, reinforcing the view that profits can keep growing as AI and data-center spending expand. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage around leaks of faster Zen 6 CPU speeds and pieces arguing AMD still has substantial upside added to the bullish sentiment around the stock.

Media coverage around leaks of faster Zen 6 CPU speeds and pieces arguing AMD still has substantial upside added to the bullish sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s huge 12-month run has prompted some valuation caution, with multiple articles asking whether the stock has run too far after its big gain. That may temper enthusiasm, even though the longer-term AI growth narrative remains intact. Is It Too Late to Buy Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock After Its 12-Month Gain of 300%?

AMD’s huge 12-month run has prompted some valuation caution, with multiple articles asking whether the stock has run too far after its big gain. That may temper enthusiasm, even though the longer-term AI growth narrative remains intact. Negative Sentiment: Some traders are taking profits across AI and semiconductor names, and one report said retail investors were cashing out of AMD and other chip stocks ahead of the SpaceX IPO, adding short-term selling pressure. Retail Is Cashing Out Of Micron, AMD, AI Stocks Ahead Of SpaceX IPO

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Research Partners raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $421.49.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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