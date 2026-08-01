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Swiss National Bank Takes $1.53 Million Position in Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. $NAK

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Northern Dynasty Minerals logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Swiss National Bank acquired 1.1 million shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter, worth approximately $1.53 million and representing about 0.20% of the company.
  • Institutional ownership stands at 10.55%, with several other investors also establishing or increasing positions in the mining company.
  • HC Wainwright maintained a “Buy” rating with a $2.50 price target. NAK recently traded at $1.40, while the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.01, beating estimates by $0.02.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK - Free Report) TSE: NDM during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,100,500 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Northern Dynasty Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the mining company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Northern Dynasty Minerals has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $2.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NAK

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.67. Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK - Get Free Report) TSE: NDM last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

(Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with primary operations focused on North America. The company is publicly listed on the NYSE American and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NAK. Established in 1985, Northern Dynasty has built its business around the identification, evaluation and advancement of large-scale mineral resources, leveraging its expertise in geology, engineering and environmental planning.

The company's flagship asset is the Pebble Project, located in the Bristol Bay region of southwestern Alaska.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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