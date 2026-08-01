Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. $RHLD

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Resolute Holdings Management as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHLD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resolute Holdings Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Holdings Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Holdings Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

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Resolute Holdings Management Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of RHLD stock opened at $123.95 on Friday. Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $236.19. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of -1.65.

Insider Transactions at Resolute Holdings Management

In other news, CFO Kurt Schoen purchased 450 shares of Resolute Holdings Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.34 per share, for a total transaction of $48,753.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,769. This trade represents a 18.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Krishna Mikkilineni acquired 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $99,946.92. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,255.40. This trade represents a 411.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Resolute Holdings Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on Resolute Holdings Management

Resolute Holdings Management Profile

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

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