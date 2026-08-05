SWP Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,698 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

SWP Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,124 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.2% of SWP Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SWP Investment Management LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First County Bank CT grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.9% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,534 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.6% during the second quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,316 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Adelphi Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.3% in the second quarter. Adelphi Trust Co now owns 2,991 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 143,920 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $81,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $835.00 to $640.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $890.00 to $730.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $785.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 3,348 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.97, for a total transaction of $2,012,047.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,013.06. This trade represents a 26.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 2,079 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.92, for a total transaction of $1,268,023.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $681,890.56. The trade was a 65.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,770 shares of company stock valued at $23,034,051. Company insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s second-quarter revenue rose 28% year over year to $60.8 billion, exceeding expectations, while AI-powered recommendations and ad tools are improving user engagement and monetization. Some analysts and investors view the post-earnings selloff as an attractive entry point because the core advertising business remains strong. META Q2 Deep Dive: AI Investment Drives Engagement as Margins Face Pressure

Meta’s second-quarter revenue rose 28% year over year to $60.8 billion, exceeding expectations, while AI-powered recommendations and ad tools are improving user engagement and monetization. Some analysts and investors view the post-earnings selloff as an attractive entry point because the core advertising business remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Several commentaries argue that Meta’s large AI investment could support longer-term growth rather than represent wasteful spending. Optimistic analysts point to the company’s scale, advertising cash flow and potential for AI to strengthen recommendations, ad targeting and new products. 28% Revenue Growth Ignored: Why Panic-Selling Meta Stock Over Infrastructure Spend Is a Mistake

Several commentaries argue that Meta’s large AI investment could support longer-term growth rather than represent wasteful spending. Optimistic analysts point to the company’s scale, advertising cash flow and potential for AI to strengthen recommendations, ad targeting and new products. Neutral Sentiment: Meta is scheduled to participate in White House discussions with other leading AI companies about voluntary safety testing for advanced models following concerns about rogue AI agents. The meeting could improve regulatory relations, although it also highlights growing oversight risks for Meta’s AI initiatives. Meta, Anthropic, Google, OpenAI to Meet With Trump White House

Meta is scheduled to participate in White House discussions with other leading AI companies about voluntary safety testing for advanced models following concerns about rogue AI agents. The meeting could improve regulatory relations, although it also highlights growing oversight risks for Meta’s AI initiatives. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about the scale and duration of Meta’s AI infrastructure commitments. Meta and other Big Tech companies have roughly $1.09 trillion in future payments under data-center leases, increasing fixed obligations before the spending generates returns. Meta also missed quarterly EPS expectations and issued revenue guidance below consensus, raising concerns about margin pressure and execution. AI Data-Centre Race Builds $1 Trillion Lease Burden for Big Tech

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $587.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $600.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.26 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The social networking company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $60.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 29.83%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 28.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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