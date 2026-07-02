Syntax Research Inc. Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Syntax Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $613.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $521.47 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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