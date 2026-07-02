Syntax Research Inc. Raises Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Syntax Research Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 144.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,155 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.4% of Syntax Research Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Syntax Research Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $279,608,000 after buying an additional 53,736 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $218.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.57 and a 200 day moving average of $223.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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